School bus, car collision leaves one child dead

A collision involving a school bus and a car left a ten-year-old child dead in the northern Attica suburb of Kato Kifissia early on Friday.

According to reports, the 10-year-old was being escorted to school by his mother when the latter lost control of her vehicle and crashed against a school bus from the Ekpaideftiria Antonopoulou carrying 19 children.

The 10-year-old's mother and the bus monitor sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, while minor injuries were sustained by three children onboard the school bus.

