Suprme Court prosecutor asks for end to judges' strike

Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes wrote to Greek judges on Thursday to urge them to end a protest against the government’s plans to cut their wages and return to work immediately.

The judges have been staging a go-slow protest since September 17, which involves them just working for a few hours in the morning.

The protest is due to run until October 20 and has led to a major gridlock in the judicial process.

“Reactions such as these are not compatible with the constitutional position that judges hold,” Tentes said in a letter.

“It is already clear that without reliable, fast and effective justice, much-desired growth and an exit from the crisis will not be achieved. Judicial officials should not forget this,” he added.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com