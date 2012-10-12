Suprme Court prosecutor asks for end to judges' strike

Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes wrote to Greek judges on Thursday to urge them to end a protest against the government’s plans to cut their wages and return to work immediately.
The judges have been staging a go-slow protest since September 17, which involves them just working for a few hours in the morning.
The protest is due to run until October 20 and has led to a major gridlock in the judicial process.
“Reactions such as these are not compatible with the constitutional position that judges hold,” Tentes said in a letter.
"It is already clear that without reliable, fast and effective justice, much-desired growth and an exit from the crisis will not be achieved. Judicial officials should not forget this," he added.