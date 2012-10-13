Doctors plan protests on October 17 and 18

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Hospital doctors are to stage a 48-hour strike on October 17 and 18 to protest the government’s plans for further cutbacks in the health sector.
Ekathimerini.com
Nursing staff are expected to join the action too, causing disruption in hospitals across the country.
Unionists are protesting the planned measures, which they say “will lead to the total destruction of Greek society.”
