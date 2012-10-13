Prosecutor gets details of firms fined in USA over last two years

The Justice Ministry has forwarded to financial prosecutor Grigoris Peponis details of foreign companies that were fined in the USA for paying bribes in Greece.

The fines amount to 350 million dollars and were leveled against multinational companies over the last two years for paying bribes to secure the sale of medical equipment, medicines, telecommunications technology and other goods to the Greek state.



Last year, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay 70 million dollars in the USA to settle charges relating to alleged payment of bribes to doctors in Greece, Poland and Romania to encourage them to use the company’s products.



It is not clear if this is one of the cases included in the information passed to Peponis.





