Ministry's request for children's details denied

The local government workers’ union (POE-OTA) on Friday called on the Interior Ministry to retract a circular regarding the collection of data on the identities of children attending municipal nursery schools and kindergarten facilities.

The circular was sent out in response to a question on the issue by a far-right Golden Dawn deputy in Parliament.

The ministry subsequently stated that the information that had been requested did not involve the identities of the children, but rather the percentage of Greeks, European and other country nationals registered in municipal day-care establishments.





