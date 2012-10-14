Four men charged over Cretan heist

A prosecutor on Saturday brought criminal charges against three people allegedly involved in the robbery of a private security van transferring cash which netted 1 million euros in the area of Vassileies, in Iraklio, Crete, last September.

A fourth person was charged with being an accomplice.

Those charged were a 33-year-old restaurant owner, a 31-year-old taxi driver, a 30-year-old farmer and a 34-year-old minimarket owner.



According to reports, the police arrested the men based on DNA evidence.





Ekathimerini.com

