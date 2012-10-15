Police thwart suicide attempt posted on video-sharing website

Police in Attica successfully thwarted a suicide attempt by an underage girl who has posted a video on YouTube on Friday in which she was seen taking a large amount of unidentified pills, authorities said on Monday.

The Greek authorities were tipped off to the video by the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, which had traced the provenance of the video to the Greek capital. Police were able to trace the address of the young girl through her Internet service provider and to intervene before the pills took effect, rushing her to a local hospital for treatment.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com