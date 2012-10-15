Inmate who escaped from hospital caught in Attica

An Albanian detainee who escaped from a Trikala hospital in northern Greece on Friday was arrested by police in Nea Philadelphia, northern Athens, on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, initially arrested on drug charges, had been under armed police guard when three of his compatriots, armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles, burst into the hospital ward and released him.

On Saturday, when police attempted to stop the vehicle in which the four suspects were traveling in Nea Philadelphia, shots were fired at the officers.

The detainee and one of his accomplices were later apprehended, while the other two remained at large.



