Police seeking murderer of shepherd in Giannitsa

Police in the Central Macedonia town of Giannitsa were looking on Tuesday for the man suspected of killing a 24-year-old shepherd late on Monday in an altercation that is believed to have stemmed from personal differences.

The 24-year-old victim and 30-year-old suspect, both Albanian nationals, were seen by witnesses drinking large amounts of alcohol in a local cafe when they became embroiled in a violent altercation, after which the suspect is believed to have stabbed the 24-year-old repeatedly in the chest and stomach.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime, but allegedly called his victim's employer and told him where his body was lying. Police were called to the scene, where they also found the knife used by the suspect.

Authorities say the 30-year-old was in Greece illegally and was staying with his 24-year-old compatriot. He was still at large on Tuesday morning.

Source: ekathimerini.com