New EOPYY head appointed

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Health Ministry announced on Monday that the head of the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY), Gerasimos Voudouris, is being replaced.
The Health Ministry announced on Monday that the head of the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY), Gerasimos Voudouris, is being replaced.
The new president of EOPYY, which was created late last year after several funds were merged, is Alexandros Garyfallos, a mathematician and business consultant.Source: ekathimerini.com