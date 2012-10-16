Greek diplomat's car torched in Berlin

Berlin police say they're investigating an apparent arson attack on a car belonging to Greeces military attache in the German capital.

Police said the car was spotted ablaze early Monday in downtown Berlin. It was totally destroyed.

The Greek Embassy says the car had diplomatic plates and was parked outside the apartment of the attache, who wasn't in town.

Acrimony has been growing between Greece and Germany, with Berlin's insistence on tough austerity measures in return for European bailout funds prompting riots in Athens. Photos of Greek protesters depicting German leaders as Nazis have been widespread in the German media.

But it wasn't clear if the car was targeted or randomly chosen. Arson attacks on cars are not uncommon in Berlin and are usually blamed on leftist extremists.

