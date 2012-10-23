Virus cases on the wane

Cases of infection with West Nile virus, which is carried by mosquitoes, and malaria, which had been spreading in recent years, have dropped significantly in recent weeks following an extended crackdown by health authorities, Kathimerini understands.

Only two new cases of West Nile have been diagnosed since the end of September, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), which reported 11 cases of malaria this year as compared to 40 in the same period in 2011.

As for West Nile virus, which can cause encephalitis, KEELPNO said 161 infections were recorded this year, 16 of which proved to be fatal.

Source: ekathimerini.com