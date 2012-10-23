ENGLISH

Thessaloniki residents protest against trash collection center

Δημοσίευση 23 Οκτωβρίου 2012, 16:18 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Thessaloniki residents protest against trash collection center
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Local officials and residents of Efkarpia, western Thessaloniki, gathered on Monday at a site in the area that is due to be turned into a trash collection center.

Local officials and residents of Efkarpia, western Thessaloniki, gathered on Monday at a site in the area that is due to be turned into a trash collection center.

They were demonstrating against the construction of the site and have asked the contractor to stop work there.

Some residents planted trees around the site as a mark of protest.

Source: ekathimerini.com

NEWSROOM