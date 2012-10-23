Thessaloniki residents protest against trash collection center

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Local officials and residents of Efkarpia, western Thessaloniki, gathered on Monday at a site in the area that is due to be turned into a trash collection center.
Local officials and residents of Efkarpia, western Thessaloniki, gathered on Monday at a site in the area that is due to be turned into a trash collection center.
They were demonstrating against the construction of the site and have asked the contractor to stop work there.
Some residents planted trees around the site as a mark of protest.Source: ekathimerini.com