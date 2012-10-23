Police investigating suspicious hanging death in Patra

Patra police on Monday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent suicide of a young girl who was found hanged in her home in the western port early in the morning.

According to sources, a coroner ruled out foul play in connection with the girl’s death.

Police were reportedly examining the girl’s possessions in a bid to determine who she had been with in the days before her death and whether she had dropped any hints about wanting to take her own life.

Source: ekathimerini.com