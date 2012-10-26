Salary cap for state firm and bank executives

The government is putting a ceiling on the salaries of governing board members in state corporations and banks.

According to a draft law amendment that 60 New Democracy deputies have tabled in Parliament, the salary of the chief executive officers of state corporations should not exceed the salary of the general secretaries of ministries, and the salaries of bank chairmen should not exceed that of the prime minister.

The measure will apply automatically to any corporation or bank that the state holds a controlling stake at.

In other cases the state’s representative in the board will put the issue up for voting in the corporation’s general meeting, according to the deputies’ proposal that has the government’s backing.

Source: ekathimerini.com