Olympiakos loses game with Zalgiris and Dorsey

Olympiakos had a terrible second half in its Euroleague game with Zalgiris Kaunas at home to concede defeat with a 79-61 score on Thursday, its second loss in three games at the first group stage.



Three days after its triumph in the league derby with Panathinaikos, holder Olympiakos looked like a completely different team, particularly after the interval.

The Lithuanians enjoyed an amazing partial score of 36-7 to overturn their seven point deficit (42-35) and take the game beyond a stunned Olympiakos.

The Reds will have to work really hard from now on to increase their diminishing chances of qualifying, and will probably haver to do that without Joey Dorsey, who stormed out of the dressing room shortly after the match saying «I'm done».

His coach, Giorgos Bartzokas said that only those who want to play at Olympiakos will do so.

