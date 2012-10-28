ENGLISH

Body of 60- to 70-year-old man found in Corinth Canal

Δημοσίευση 28 Οκτωβρίου 2012, 13:46 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Coast guard officers in Isthmia, some 50 kilometers southwest of Athens, were this weekend investigating how a body came to be found floating in the Corinth Canal on Friday.

The body, which is said to be that of a man between the ages of 60 and 70, was taken to hospital for a postmortem examination, officers said. It is not known how the person died.