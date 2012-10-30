Man threatening to blow himself up near PM's office arrested

Police cordoned off the street in central Athens where the prime minister's office and the Presidential Palace are located on Tuesday just past 2 p.m., as a negotiator talked down a man who said that he was carrying a large amount of explosives on his person and threatened to blow himself up.

The Athens-Macedonia New Agency reported that the man is Greek and in his 40s. It was not clear what led him to his action, though police will be questioning him following his arrest.

Source: ekathimerini.com