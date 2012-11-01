Immigrants attacked in Athens center

Members of the neofascist Golden Dawn party and residents of Aghios Panteleimonas late Wednesday assaulted immigrants in the central Athens neighborhood, reports said.

Some 150 people, including an unknown number of Golden Dawn deputies, attacked migrants and damaged migrants' shops in the area, according to reports.

The attacks came hours after an unidentified immigrant allegedly stabbed a hairdresser in the area before stealing cash from his shop.

The victim was taken to hospital, but doctors said the person's life was not in danger.

Source: ekathimerini.com