Parliament to probe Lagarde list handling

Financial prosecutors probing the handling of the so-called Lagarde list have sent the case to Parliament, asking the House to investigate whether any politicians should face criminal charges for not using the list of Greeks with Swiss bank accounts to determine whether any were guilty of tax evasion.

The move could lead to former Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou, who received the list in 2010 from his then French counterpart Christine Lagarde, and his successor Evangelos Venizelos, who also handled the list, facing prosecution.

Current Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told Parliament’s transparency committee on Thursday that he had asked French authorities to send him the original list.

Source: ekathimerini.com