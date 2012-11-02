Magazine editor cleared of privacy violation

A court on Thursday cleared Costas Vaxevanis, the publisher of the Hot Doc magazine which last week published what it said was the so-called Lagarde list, of violating privacy laws.

A prosecutor had called for Vaxevanis to be found guilty for publishing a list of names of Greeks with Swiss bank accounts who were not necessarily tax offenders, claiming he had “offered blood and turned the country into a coliseum.” Vaxevanis countered that someone’s name in connection with their bank account is not personal data, declaring that the Lagarde list was “not a legal issue, but a very important social and political one.”

After a 10-hour trial, the investigative journalist was cleared.

Source: ekathimerini.com