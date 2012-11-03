OSE train company introduces telephone bookings

Passengers using on Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) services should be able to book tickets over the phone using their credit cards by the end of the month.



The company is carrying out final checks before launching the 14511 hotline, sources said.

The move is part of the company’s plan to reduce its operational costs.

Currently, about 40 percent of the company’s tickets, up to 2,500 a day, are booked online.

Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com