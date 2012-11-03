Seven in 10 patients disappointed with state health services

Seven in 10 Greeks are disappointed with state health services, with the greatest frustration reserved for social security funds and public hospitals, according to the results of a new survey.



A survey carried out on a sample of 1,000 Greeks in October by polling company Alco on behalf of the Attica Pharmacists’ Association revealed that 74 percent are not satisfied with the quality of health services overall, with 77 percent unhappy with social security funds and 63 percent with the quality of state hospitals.

Six in 10 (59 percent) said they believed services had degenerated following the creation of the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY).

Source: Ekathimerini.com