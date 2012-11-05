Bakery owner arrested after Egyptian employee found chained, beaten

The owner of a bakery on the island of Salamina near Athens has been arrested, according to reports, after allegedly chaining one of his employees, an Egyptian man, to a tree and beating him.

The victim was found by passers by on Sunday morning and taken to the Thriassio Hospital, west of Athens, for treatment. He reportedly told officers that he was chained and assaulted by his employer.

The baker was arrested a few hours later and reportedly told officers that he punished the worker because he caught him stealing from his business.

