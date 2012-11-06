Skai journalists condemn attack on reporter

A Greek TV station has released a statement condemning the weekend attack on one of its reporters by alleged members of neofascist Golden Dawn party.

Skai journalist Michalis Tezaris was reportedly beaten late Saturday while covering the Golden Dawn raids against immigrants as well as immigrants' houses and shops in the central Athens neighborhood of Aghios Panteleimonas.

Tezaris said he was assaulted after he tried to take a photograph of the events with his cell phone. A group of people beat him on the head and stole his phone and press ID, he said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Skai journalists condemned “efforts to manipulate the news” saying they are “aimed at restricting freedom of expression.”

The journalists allege that police, who were present in the neighborhood during the events on Saturday, failed to intervene during the Golden Dawn raid on immigrants and the attack on Tezaris.

ESIA journalists' union also condemned the attack.

The police have made no statement regarding the incident.

Aghios Panteleimonas, a stronghold of Golden Dawn, has seen a considerable number violent attacks on foreigners.

Source: ekathimerini.com