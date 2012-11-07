More than 3,500 arrested since launch of Xenios Zeus operation

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Three months after an operation code-named Xenios Zeus was launched to curb illegal immigration, a total of 48,402 migrants have been questioned by police while 3,668 have been arrested on charges of unlawful residence.
Thirty-one migrants have been charged with illegal weapons possession.
Source: ekathimerini.com