More than 3,500 arrested since launch of Xenios Zeus operation
Three months after an operation code-named Xenios Zeus was launched to curb illegal immigration, a total of 48,402 migrants have been questioned by police while 3,668 have been arrested on charges of unlawful residence.

Thirty-one migrants have been charged with illegal weapons possession.


Source: ekathimerini.com