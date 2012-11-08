Greece ordered to pay Chinese man 5,000 euros over police mistreatment

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Greece to pay a Chinese citizen 5,000 euros in compensation after wrongly arresting him in Athens in 2010 and mistreating him during detention.
The 29-year-old entered the country legally in 2006 and obtained a residence permit but was arrested and deported four years later.
The 29-year-old entered the country legally in 2006 and obtained a residence permit but was arrested and deported four years later.
Source: e-kathimerini.com