Greece ordered to pay Chinese man 5,000 euros over police mistreatment

Δημοσίευση 8 Νοεμβρίου 2012, 14:02 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Greece to pay a Chinese citizen 5,000 euros in compensation after wrongly arresting him in Athens in 2010 and mistreating him during detention.
The 29-year-old entered the country legally in 2006 and obtained a residence permit but was arrested and deported four years later.


Source: e-kathimerini.com