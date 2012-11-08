Isidoros Kouvelos cleared of making false income statement

An appeals court on Wednesday cleared Isidoros Kouvelos, the husband of New Democracy MP Dora Bakoyannis (photo), of making an inaccurate derivation of wealth declaration (“pothen esches”).

Kouvelos was investigated over the declaration of 1 million dollars he obtained from the sale of shares in the USA and which he used to buy a ship in the UK in 2011.



The court found that he had not given an inaccurate statement to tax authorities.



In September, Parliament had lifted Bakoyannis’s immunity at her request so she could be investigated over the incident.





