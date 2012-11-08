Doctors want state hospital care to remain free

Doctors want to keep state hospitals open and free for the elderly and poor to use every Wednesday in reaction to the measures included in the austerity package that was due to be passed through Parliament late on Wednesday night.



The proposals included patients having to pay 25 euros for an appointment at a public hospital.



The head of the Federation of Hospital Doctors’ Unions, Dimitris Varnavas, called on other social groups to help in efforts to “keep Greek society alive.”



Source: e-kathimerini.com