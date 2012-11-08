SYRIZA and police clash over photos

The police on Wednesday accused SYRIZA of trying to usurp authority and following tactics adopted by Golden Dawn after several of its MPs took photos and videos of undercover officers ahead of an anti-austerity rally in Athens on Tuesday.

The material was uploaded on the Left.gr website after eight SYRIZA deputies approached the undercover officers to ask them questions about their actions.



The Public Order Ministry described this as similar “fascist tactics to the other extreme [party]” in reference to Golden Dawn, which has taken to checking people’s identification cards. The ministry accused SYRIZA of trying to expose the identity of the policemen, thereby aiding anti-establishment activists.



The undercover officers whose identity was revealed filed suits, claiming their privacy rights had been breached. The electronic crimes squad gathered information which was due to be sent to the first instance prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.



SYRIZA said it was trying to expose the “unconstitutional” tactic of pre-emptive detentions that the police force often adopts ahead of protests. It added that the force also publishes photos of suspects at such rallies.



