EKEDI conducts blood sugar texts

The National Diabetes Center (EKEDI) will be offering free blood sugar tests at Aigli in Zappeio, central Athens, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The tests will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, there will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available by calling 213.2037.400.

Source: ekathimerini.com