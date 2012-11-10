Greeks will emerge stronger, says Papoulias

Greek President Karolos Papoulias on Friday expressed his conviction that the country would survive the current crisis.





The Presidential remarks were made during Papoulias's meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Tomislav Nikolic, at the Presidential Palace in central Athens. On Friday Nikolic was on an official visit to Greece.



"Greeks will emerge stronger,» stated Papoulias, while Nikolic noted that Greeks were capable people who knew how to make sacrifices and who would survive the ongoing recession.





Source: Ekathimerini.com