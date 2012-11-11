ENGLISH

Free firewood for mountainous village residents on Crete

Free firewood for mountainous village residents on Crete
The Forestry Department of Hania on Crete is set to distribute free firewood to residents of three mountainous villages in the Platania municipality.

The Forestry Department of Hania on Crete is set to distribute free firewood to residents of three mountainous villages in the Platania municipality.

According to a statement released by the Forestry Department, logged wood stemming from a road-widening project on the Lakkoi-Omalos route will be distributed to residents on a priority basis starting on Friday.


Source: Ekathimerini.com