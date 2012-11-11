Migrant cafe targeted during protest march

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police in Athens arrested four foreign nationals and a Greek man after a cafe owned by a Syrian national came under attack during a protest march in the neighborhoods of Aghios Nikolaos and Aghios Panteleimonas in central Athens early on Saturday.
Police in Athens arrested four foreign nationals and a Greek man after a cafe owned by a Syrian national came under attack during a protest march in the neighborhoods of Aghios Nikolaos and Aghios Panteleimonas in central Athens early on Saturday.
Another four Greek nationals were being questioned by the police.
Source: Ekathimerini.com