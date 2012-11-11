ENGLISH

Migrant cafe targeted during protest march

Δημοσίευση 11 Νοεμβρίου 2012, 14:40 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Migrant cafe targeted during protest march
Police in Athens arrested four foreign nationals and a Greek man after a cafe owned by a Syrian national came under attack during a protest march in the neighborhoods of Aghios Nikolaos and Aghios Panteleimonas in central Athens early on Saturday.

Another four Greek nationals were being questioned by the police.

 

 

Source: Ekathimerini.com

