Infant deaths investigated

A Thessaloniki prosecutor on Monday ordered an investigation into the deaths of four infants at the local Papageorgiou Hospital’s intensive-care unit last week.

Evangelos Mademlis demanded that a probe be conducted into why four newborn children died of a Klebsiella infection while in the hospital’s care in order to determine whether there is a case of negligent homicide to be brought against the institution.

Source: ekathimerini.com