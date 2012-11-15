Argument over noisy home improvement turns fatal

A 65-year-old man from Agrinio, central Greece, was being sought by police on Wednesday after allegedly shooting dead his 53-year-old neighbor and the latter’s 55-year-old wife because the repair work the couple had been doing to their home’s chimney stack had been bothering him.

Witnesses told police that the 65-year-old argued with the couple and returned with a shotgun which he fired at both of them.

Source: ekathimerini.com