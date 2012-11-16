Nimetz requests talks between FYROM and Greece

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Matthew Nimetz, the United Nations special mediator in a long-running dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the latter’s official name, has asked representatives from the two countries to join for talks at the UN’s headquarters in New York on November 19 and 20 aimed at relaunching efforts to solve the spat. Nimetz is to have talks with Adamantios Vassilakis and Zoran Jolevski separately and together, sources said.