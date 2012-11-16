Thessaloniki rector investigated

Thessaloniki First Instance Prosecutor Evangelos Mademlis ordered a preliminary investigation Thursday into allegations against the rector of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Yiannis Mylopoulos, that he asked contract workers to strike in order to convince the Education Ministry to give the institution more funding.

The claims were made by Panayiotis Tsaramboulidis, the head of the Thessaloniki Labor Center, a local workers’ union. Mylopoulos denies the allegations.



Source: ekathimerini.com