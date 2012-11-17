Murder suspect surrenders

A 28-year-old Greek national surrendered to police Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old Romanian. The incident occurred at the carpenter workshop of the suspect’s father in Loutsa, eastern Attica, on Monday.





According to police, the two men, both drug addicts, scuffled before the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim four times. He subsequently threw the body into a pit in the workshop’s toilets and covered the hole with cement.





Source: Ekathimerini.com