Bus driver uses Taser gun against young passengers

The managing director of the Athens Urban Transport Organization is leading an investigation into allegations that a public bus driver late on Friday assaulted three minors with a Taser stun-gun after getting into a verbal altercation with them over whether they had valid tickets while conducting his regular route through the Olympic Village, north of Athens.



According to reports, the driver went on to drive recklessly into the oncoming lane of traffic after the other passengers berated him for assaulting the three youngsters, injuring another boy who was standing at the side of the road.





Source: Ekathimerini.com