'Greeks are not cheats,' head of Church says

The Church of Greece on Monday indicated that the debt-hit nation was being stereotyped while urging greater solidarity among the states of the European Union.



“Greeks are not cheats or lazy,” Archbishop Ieornymos, the head of the nation’s Orthodox Church, said during a meeting of world Church leaders in Athens.



Ieronymos also condemned a recent attack on the German consul in Thessaloniki but went on to voice skepticism about Berlin’s role in the eurozone debt crisis.



“My question is simple: Is this a fight for a European Germany or for a German Europe?” he said.





Πηγή: e-kathimerini.com