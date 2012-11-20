<img src="https://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cvhttps://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cv" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />

ENGLISH

Finnish finance minister unsure over Greece decision

Δημοσίευση 20 Νοεμβρίου 2012, 13:11 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Finnish finance minister unsure over Greece decision
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Finland's finance minister said early on Tuesday she was unsure whether eurozone finance ministers would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in the day.
Finland's finance minister said early on Tuesday she was unsure whether eurozone finance ministers would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in the day.

"I'm not at all sure that it will happen. More information is needed before a decision can be made, so the situation is very much open,» Jutta Urpilainen told reporters after a parliamentary briefing.

Finance ministers had been seen as likely to give tentative approval for the next tranche on Tuesday though the money is unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt reduction may require further talks.

Urpilainen repeated that Finland was ready to give Greece more time to reach its financing program targets but said a restructuring of its debt was out of the question.

[Reuters]

NEWSROOM