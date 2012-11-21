Samaras to meet Juncker, cancels Qatar trip

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet with Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday, it was announced on Wednesday. The meeting will take place within the framework of the European Union summit meeting on the same day.

At the same time Samaras has cancelled a scheduled visit to Qatar in order to participate in a new Eurogroup-International Monetary Fund meeting scheduled to take place on Monday.

The decision was taken following a lengthy, yet inconclusive meeting regarding Greece and the country's debt sustainability between eurozone finance ministers and the IMF which ended in the early hours of Wednesday.

Source: ekathimerini.com