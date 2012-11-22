Eurozone, IMF must live up to their commitments, says Kouvelis

Democratic Left leader and coalition partner Fotis Kouvelis on Wednesday called on the country’s partners and creditors to “immediately live up to their commitments.”



Kouvelis’s remarks were made following a meeting between Greece’s partners and creditors on Tuesday which failed to reach conclusive decisions regarding the country’s debt sustainability and pledged bailout aid.



“Greece has taken all necessary measures,” noted Kouvelis, who added that everyone recognized the efforts made by Greek society and that it was now up to the eurozone and the International Monetary Fund to carry out their own pledges.



Kouvelis reiterated the need for a deal with regard to a transitional agreement between the IMF and the eurozone regarding measures that would reduce the Greek debt's additional charges.



He added that Greece’s European partners ought to continue the funding program and reducing the debt in order for Greece to get back on the growth track and render the debt’s management sustainable on a social level.





Πηγή: e-kathimerini.com

