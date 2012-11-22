Golden Dawn linked to firebombs

A 22-year-old man who was arrested in Volos, central Greece, earlier this month carrying a load of Molotov cocktails has allegedly told police that he was intending to firebomb a makeshift mosque following instructions from members of neofascist Golden Dawn, who had provided him with paid work.



Kathimerini understands that the suspect, known by the initials ZM, told police that he carried out tasks for the party in return for occasional work. “He did some farming work that was assigned to him by Golden Dawn,” the suspect’s lawyer, Dimitris Gouvas, told Kathimerini. “This helped him secure a few days’ wages, which he needed to look after his family. He is married and has a 14-month-old child.”



When contacted by Kathimerini, the local branch of the party denied any connection to the suspect.



The 22-year-old told police that two other men arrested when his car was stopped did not know he was carrying the petrol bombs. However, a search of the suspects’ homes revealed various Golden Dawn literature, two knives and balaclavas.



Kathimerini understands that the three men had been under observation by the police when they were arrested but it was only later that the 22-year-old revealed they were intending to attack a makeshift mosque in Volos.



In a related development, an internal investigation has been launched into claims that a 22-year-old police cadet threatened students at the Democritus University of Thrace, telling Muslims they should leave the building as he was a Golden Dawn member.



Πηγή: e-kathimerini.com

