Rehn sees definitive deal on Greek aid on Monday

Greece has taken all the steps necessary to secure its next tranche of aid and eurozone finance ministers should be able to sign off definitively on the assistance on Monday, the European commissioner for economic affairs said on Wednesday.



“I trust everyone will reconvene in Brussels on Monday with the necessary constructive spirit, and move beyond the detrimental mindset of red lines,” Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.



“Frankly, I see no reason why we should not be able to conclude the package - and do away with the uncertainty that has been holding back a return of confidence, and thus of investment and growth, in Greece.”



Finance ministers have met twice in the past two weeks but failed both times to agree on the next steps for Greece and how to bring its debt level down to a sustainable level, despite more than 24 hours of negotiation.



Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, asked if he was worried about the non-payment of the aid tranche so far, told reporters in Brussels:



“No, I don't have any worries but every day that goes by without a decision will burden the economy, its psychology, its markets and citizens and Greeks' pride.”



“I'll not let the Greek people's sacrifices go to waste, you can be sure of that,” said Samaras, who was in Brussels for a summit of EU leaders.



