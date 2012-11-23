Tax worker nabbed for blackmail, breaching privacy

A 26-year-old tax office employee in Athens is to face charges of blackmail, defamation and breaching privacy laws after allegedly publishing the income details of a lawyer online and then demanding money from his victim.

The unnamed suspect is alleged to have posted the lawyer’s tax data in the comment section of a news website and later called him to demand 150,000 euros in order not to publish more personal information.

The lawyer contacted the electronic crimes squad, which was able to trace the web post to the 26-year-old.

Source: ekathimerini.com