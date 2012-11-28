Prison staff call work stoppages in protest at suspensions, shortages

The union representing workers at the country's correctional facilities said on Tuesday that it has called for rolling strikes from Wednesday through Friday in protest at a decision on Monday by the Justice Ministry to suspend the director of Korydallos Prison as well as two prison workers over the wrongful release of man implicated in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Athens last year.



Prison workers have also complained that they are sorely understaffed and are unable to deal with over-crowding at many of Greece's correctional facilities.



They said they will be holding rolling work stoppages for three days starting on Wednesday, meaning that inmates will be unable to meet with their families or confer with their legal council during those hours.



