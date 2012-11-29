Justice minister calls for probe into prison release

Justice Minister Antonis Roupakiotis on Wednesday asked Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes to look into the release from pretrial custody earlier this week of one of four men charged in connection with the murder of two members of the motorcycle-riding DIAS squad in Rendi, southern Athens, in March last year.



Roupakiotis wants Tentes to compare two reports into the release from Attica’s Korydallos Prison –- one carried out by the prison’s supervisor and the other by an Athens appeals court prosecutor –- and determine whether further action should be taken.



Neither of the two reports attribute any blame to the prison’s management for the release.





