Two remanded over Ancient Olympia Museum robbery

Two of three men who appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday in Patra, western Greece, were remanded in pretrial custody in connection with the robbery of the Museum of Ancient Olympia in February.



The men remanded are aged 41 and 50, with sources suggesting that the former wanted to take full responsibility for the robbery and said that he had been compelled to commit the crime because of financial problems.



The third suspect arrested over the weekend during a police sting operation, aged 36, was released.



